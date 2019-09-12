ANTIOCH, Calif — A barber claims an angry California mom rammed him with her car because her son got a small nick in his neck during a haircut.

According to the New York Post, Ruby Delgadillo, 28, is accused of attacking 63-year-old Brian Martin at a barbershop east of San Francisco.

CBS San Francisco says Delgadillo was reportedly causing a scene outside because she was unhappy with the boy's haircut. So, Martin went to get her license plate number.

That's when things reportedly took a turn for the worse. Martin tells local television station KRON Delgadillo tried to kill him -- even locking eyes with him right before allegedly driving straight through the storefront last Wednesday.

The way KRON explains it: Martin says the boy got a small scratch because the child wouldn't sit still. An argument followed, and Martin says something in Delgadillo’s eyes “switched."

The alleged attack left him with a broken leg, and doctors had to surgically install a metal rod into his body. He's spent the weekend in the hospital and will reportedly need months to fully recover.

As for Delgadillo, police say they're still searching for her. According to KRON, they think she's driving a blue 2006 Toyota Prius with California license plate 8LHB387. Anyone with information about the case should call the Antioch Police Department at 925-778-2441.

