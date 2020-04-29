SANTA ANA, Calif. — Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued a warning Tuesday about seven "high risk" registered sex offenders who were released recently, months earlier than they were supposed to, according to the DA.

Spitzer said many of these sex offenders had parole violations, including the removal or disabling of GPS monitors. He says the seven men's crimes ranged from indecent exposure and sexual battery to child molestation.

The DA pointed out one of the men was released on parole April 7, only to appear in court about two weeks later on another parole violation. He was released with a sentence of "16 days credit time served."

Spitzer said Sheriff Don Barnes reported to the county's board of supervisors Tuesday that jail populations in the Orange County jail system have been reduced by nearly 45 percent since March 7, that overcrowding was not an issue and that proper steps were being taken to protect current inmates and staff.

“...These are not the kind of people who should be getting a break,” Spitzer said. "...It is not the Court’s responsibility to control the jail population by releasing these dangerous criminals back into our communities. The residents of Orange County deserve to have the peace of mind that registered sex offenders are being held accountable and not just let out the front door of a jail by a court commissioner who refuses to follow the law.”

Spitzer said all seven men were released prior to the minimum 180-day sentence required by California law for removing or disabling a GPS monitor.

He warned people not to contact, confront or attempt to apprehend them. He also released their names and information to "allow members of the public to protect themselves and their children from sex offenders" according to California's penal code.

Below is the information prosecutors released about the individuals let out of jail:

Luis Joel Ramirez - 27

Selected criminal history: sexual battery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a peace officer, burglary and possessing a leaded cane, a deadly weapon

Four parole violations since 2019.

Released 4/7/2020 after serving 20 days credit time served on a parole violation for cutting off his GPS despite 180-day minimum sentence.

Released 4/24/2020 after serving 16 days credit time served on a parole violation for failing to report to parole.



James Franklin Bowling - 50

Selected criminal history: lewd conduct in a public place, repeated convictions for failing to register as a sex offender, repeated convictions for sex offender on school grounds, possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

Two parole violations since February 2020.

Released 4/9/2020 after serving 14 days credit time served on a parole violation for failing to charge GPS monitor despite 180-day minimum sentence. Ordered to report to parole. He does not report.



Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno - 39

Selected criminal history: child molestation, indecent exposure, assault, battery, criminal threats, inflicting injury on an elder adult

Five parole violations since 2017

Released 4/13/2020 after serving 142 days credit time served on a parole violation for failing to charge GPS monitor despite 180-day minimum sentence. He is ordered to report to parole. He does not report.



Calvin Curtis Coleman - 52

Selected criminal history: lewd conduct in a public place

Three parole violations since 2019

Released 4/13/2020 after serving 18 days credit time served on a parole violation after failing to charge GPS monitor despite 180-day minimum sentence and ordered to report to parole.



Kyle Albert Winton - 40

Selected criminal history: Annoy/molest a child, criminal threats to cause great bodily injury or death, resisting a peace officer, DUI and hit and run with property damage

One parole violation.

Released 4/17/2020 after serving 10 days credit time served on a parole violation after failing to charge GPS monitor despite 180-day minimum sentence and ordered to report to parole. He does not report.



Jose Adrian Oregel – 46

Selected criminal history: Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation of a person under the age of 18, great bodily injury, second striker

Six parole violations since June 2019

Released 4/22/2020 after serving 18 days credit time served a parole violation for failing to charge GPS monitor despite 180-day minimum sentence and ordered to report to parole.

Mario Ernesto Sandoval - 45

Selected criminal history: sexual battery, touching for sexual arousal, indecent exposure, assault on a peace officer, assault

One parole violation in 2020

Sandoval failed to charge his GPS device as required by law and was unaccounted for one-third of the time he was out of custody

Released 4/22/2020 after serving 16 credit time served on a parole violation for failing to report to charge GPS monitor despite 180-day minimum sentence and ordered to report to parole.

Read the full press release here.

