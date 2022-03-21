The affidavit describes naked videos that Officer Carmona reportedly sent the teen. The boy said he responded, "dude WTF."

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — New documents released on a Jacksonville sheriff's officer accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to a teenage boy in Clay County are revealing new details about the investigation.

JSO Officer Alejandro Carmona was arrested last week on charges of online solicitation of a child, transmission of harmful material to a child and unlawful use of a two-way device in Clay County. He entered a plea of not guilty.

An affidavit for arrest details investigators' interview with Carmona's alleged victim. In an interview conducted Feb. 25, the victim told investigators he was 16 years old when he met Carmona at a local gym approximately one year prior. The boy told detectives after they met, Carmona asked the victim for his Snapchat information.

The victim told investigators he thought Carmona wanted to give him workout advice, but he soon started asking for shirtless photos. The victim later said Carmona sent him a Snapchat of his bare penis, the affidavit states.

"The victim further advised the defendant sent him a picture of himself in his police uniform and wrote, 'You can call me your police daddy,'" the affidavit states.

The victim told investigators that Carmona sent him a message on his birthday asking for his Venmo account information, saying "I'll send you money or dick pics." Because the communication was through Snapchat, the messages would all disappear after they were opened, the affidavit states.

The affidavit describes naked videos that Carmona sent the victim. The boy said he responded, "dude WTF," and Carmona responded "dude sorry not sorry," with laughing emojis, according to the affidavit.

The victim told detectives he had told Carmona he was in high school, and Carmona replied that he went to the same high school, the affidavit states. The victim said he did not tell Carmona he was 16 years old, according to the affidavit.

Carmona also sent several photos to the victim in his JSO uniform, with some of the pictures labeled as being taken at a local hospital where Carmona worked secondary employment, the affidavit says.

Jacksonville mental health counselor Steven Montesinos told First Coast News, "Children need to be reminded that if an adult is asking you to do things you don't feel comfortable doing, it's okay to say no."

He encourages parents to talk to their children about setting rules for social media, including monitoring what is being said and sent.

"There needs to be this sort of transition of control over your decision making. So, I think if parents can set a structure, establish the expectations," he said.