CANTON, Ga. — A statewide alert has been canceled after police say a man accused of assaulting a Cherokee County mother and taking her child was arrested early Sunday morning.

According to the Canton Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Saturday 26-year-old Justin Wheeler allegedly assaulted a woman and took her child.

Police said the suspect took the child's mother from a vehicle and assaulted her. The mother told police he also said she would never see the child again.

According to the Canton Police Department, the suspect has an "extensive history" of violent offenses that include battery, false imprisonment and multiple cases of child cruelty.

An alert that went out around 12:30 a.m. suggested the man might be in the Bartow County area. Before 1 a.m., the Canton Police Department confirmed he was in custody and the child was safe.

Justin Wheeler

Canton Police Department

