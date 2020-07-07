Police say Cedric Moore Jr. jumped out of an SUV and sneaked up on a boy who was performing on the sidewalk with his dance instructor and another boy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Police are searching for a man who is accused of attacking a 12-year-old boy who was dancing on a sidewalk Friday night.

A warrant has been issued against 27-year-old Cedric Charles Moore Jr. on charges of second-degree felony assault and first-degree child endangerment.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the boy was performing a dance with his dance instructor and another boy shortly before midnight on a Main Street sidewalk near Independence Street.

A dark SUV that was driving down Independence Street came to an abrupt stop behind the group. Moore got out of the passenger side and sneaked up behind the boy, police said.

"The adult suspect then struck the juvenile with extreme force in the back of the head in a violent and completely unprovoked attack," the department said.

The boy fell to the concrete pavement and began bleeding from the head and nose. The instructor chased after the suspect, but he jumped back into the SUV, which drove away from the area.

The boy was treated at an area hospital and has since been released.

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office shared photos from footage of the incident asking for the public's help. The footage was later used to identity Moore as the suspect.

"The public has understandably expressed a desire to see Moore charged with a hate crime for this heinous crime," the department said. "In accordance with state statutes, this charge would only apply if the assault was categorized to a lesser degree, which would not be in the best interest of seeking true justice for the victim."

Police have searched for him at his home and other locations he frequently visits but have been unable to find him. His friends and family have not cooperated in helping locate him, police said.

Anyone who is knowingly helping Moore avoid police also could face charges, police warned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department by calling 573-335-6621 or its anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.