Police said a 5-month-old baby girl was in the SUV as it was stolen from a gas station on Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 5-month-old girl that was at the center of an Amber Alert overnight, has been found safe. She was inside an SUV that was stolen from a Greensboro gas station.

Police said she was found outside Colony Apartments in Winston-Salem.

Bill Mercer and his friend Ricky Prgese live in the apartment complex.

Pregese said he found the 5-month-old with no blanked or car seat, behind the dumpster of the Highland Avenue apartments.

"My heart sunk. It didn’t even look real because the baby was kicking her feet and hands up like tree limbs," Prgese said

Mercer called police around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

"I'm about to cry. I'm thinking about my great-granddaughter. That could have been her," Mercer said. "It doesn't make any sense. If you want to do something to yourself do it. Leave innocent kids along please."

Thankfully Bill Mercer and his friend Ricky Pegese were up early. They found the baby and called police around 6:30 this morning.



The SUV was stolen around 9:30 last night. It's unknown how long the 5-month-old was outside. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/iZDYbvpHfz — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) May 22, 2021

Police said they are still looking for the thief.

The alert was issued just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said 5-month-old Nora Grant was in the running vehicle as it was stolen just before 9:30 p.m. from the Marathon gas station on Randleman Road.

Police released a surveillance photo of the thief. Police also released the make and model of the car, a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV with North Carolina plate HFK-2105. Police located the vehicle Saturday morning.

The person who stole the SUV and took the child was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, white socks and black flip-flops.