This is a breaking story and will be continuously updated as WFAA receives new information.

A Chevy Malibu was taken with a 1-year-old baby inside of it on Tuesday morning, Fort Worth police say.

Officers received the call just after 7:45 a.m., records show.

Officers had found the car as of 8:15 a.m., but the baby was not in the car, police said. The suspect, described as a man wearing a hoodie and possibly a handkerchief over his face, ran away from the scene, with officers in pursuit on Handley Ederville Road.

Fort Worth police said the baby was dropped off at a daycare that the child did not attend. An employee from a local church called authorities to report a man had dropped off the baby at the location.

The car was stolen on the 2700 block of Canton Drive, according to police. That is near West Handley Elementary School.