Attorney General: Former care facility employee arrested after abusing resident with a disability

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A former intermediate care facility employee is behind bars for abusing a resident with a disability, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Aariran Batson is accused of throwing the resident out of the dining hall door and slamming them into a gate multiple times before putting them in a headlock.

The AG office's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit says information on the alleged abuse was provided to them by the Adult Protective Services program and Florida Department of Children and Families.

"It’s heartbreaking and infuriating that a caregiver would abuse a patient entrusted to their care—especially in such a violent and horrific manner," Attorney General Ashley Moody said. "I am glad we were alerted to this abuse and the suspect was apprehended before more harm could be inflicted."

According to a press release, the resident was attempting to call the police at the time of the incident. Batson is also accused of attempting to "cover up his actions" by cleaning up the resident's elbow injury.