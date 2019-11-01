SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A caretaker stole more than $100,000 from a 96-year-old Sarasota man, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation began when the person holding the power of attorney for the victim noticed suspicious credit card transactions allegedly made by Krystle McLeod, 38, who was the victim's caregiver and housekeeper.

Investigators found McLeod not only used the victim’s credit cards but also wrote and cashed 180 checks between March 2017 and August 2018.

McLeod was charged with felony grand theft of a person 65 years or older. She is at Sarasota County Jail.

The sheriff's office said McLeod was previously arrested for child neglect, drug possession, resisting an officer and more.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.