Caretaker accused of stealing thousands of dollars from senior in Tampa Bay area

Over a span of four months, the caretaker reportedly charged more than $47,000 to the patient's card.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a senior she was taking care of, a news release from the office of the attorney general reports.

Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrest of live-in caretaker Cynthia Sirmans.

Sirmans reportedly used the 88-year-old senior's credit card while they were in the hospital battling a life-threatening illness. Over a span of four months, the caretaker charged more than $47,000 to the card, according to the release.

The transactions allegedly ranged from gift-card purchases to expensive, radio-controlled cars that cost upward of $6,000.

“The defendant in this case was trusted to take care of a Florida senior, but while the victim was in the hospital with a life-threatening illness, she used the opportunity to rack up tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent credit-card charges in the victim’s name," Moody said in a statement. "Working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, we uncovered the scheme and now the so-called caregiver will have to face my Statewide Prosecutors and answer for her crimes.”

An investigation revealed Sirmans made more than 100 charges to the credit card. All the purchases happening in the Tampa Bay area.

The caretaker reportedly admitted during an interview to making the transactions on the senior's card while using their bank account to pay off charges to hide the transactions.

Sirmans was charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult and criminal use of personal identification information, both second-degree felonies.

“It’s truly despicable when a vulnerable person in our community entrusts their life and finances to another, and then is taken advantage of so cruelly," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "It is the work of some of the worst in society. Our detectives are working diligently to seek out these criminals and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."





