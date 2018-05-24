Pinellas deputies say they have arrested a man after he stole a vehicle in unincorporated St. Petersburg on Thursday.

The crime about 2:25 p.m. happened near 54th Avenue North and 37th Street North, and the carjacker crashed the stolen vehicle about 3:17 p.m. near 14048 Gulf Blvd. in Madeira Beach.

The sheriff's office has not identified the suspect.

