Florida man can't drive car he tried to steal from Uber driver at knifepoint

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The inability to drive a car kept one Florida man from completing a carjacking of his Uber driver, deputies say.
James Naylor, 61, and his girlfriend got into an Uber on Aug. 23 to take a ride home from the bar when the sheriff's office says Naylor pulled a knife on the driver.
From the backseat, Naylor put the knife to the driver's throat and told him to pull over, to which the driver complied, according to an arrest report.
Once the car was pulled over, both the Uber driver and Naylor got out of the car. That's when deputies say Naylor lunged at the driver attempting to stab him.
The driver was able to take the knife during the altercation, but Naylor had a second knife on him, according to an arrest report. After some time outside the car, Naylor jumped in the driver's seat, but one thing caught him up-- being unable to put the car in drive, causing him to instead have to run off.
Once in sheriff's office custody, they say Naylor claimed to not remember the encounter.
Naylor is charged with carjacking with a knife and aggravated assault.
