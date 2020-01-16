CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County community is mourning the loss of a sergeant at the sheriff's office.

Sgt. Lee Maxwell "truly had a servant’s heart" and "proudly" served the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office since 1994, the office said in a Facebook post.

He had been suffering from an extended illness, they said, and the community rallied behind him and his family during that time. He passed away in his sleep last night.

Maxwell served in many different capacities and divisions and earned the ranks of corporal and sergeant, they said. He worked on the Interstate Crime Unit, uniform patrol, Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (special operations drug unit), and his most current position as sergeant over the School Resource Officer Division.

"Sgt. Maxwell loved serving as the school resource officer for the Mt. Zion schools and was loved by all, including students and staff," they said.

Maxwell’s biggest legacy left behind, they said, was being one of the catalysts that started the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Youth Camp Program, where he has been an active member every year since.

"Sgt. Maxwell would tell you today that getting to put a smile on those kids' faces every year was so rewarding for him, as he has always been one to give and never expect anything in return," the sheriff's office said. "His passion to serve and his love of working with kids assisted in growing the participation in the camps to reach more children within our community each year, and for that we thank him."

Sheriff Terry Langley said the community suffered a tremendous loss.

"I will remember him as a friend, a compassionate leader among those he supervised, a great Deputy, and one of the most genuine and best people you would ever meet," Langley said.

The Carroll County Police Department also took to social media to share their condolences. They called him "one of the finest law enforcement officers Carroll County has ever known."

"Your legacy will live here in Carroll County forever..... #986"

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Zion High School gym. The family will receive friends at the Martin & Hightower funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

