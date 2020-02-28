CARROLLTON, Ga. — Authorities have released photos and video of three women accused of stealing from a Carroll County nursing home.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said that, on Feb. 20, three women were captured on video entering Carrollton Nursing and Rehab and going behind the counter to steal a nurse's wallet.

The sheriff's office said that staff members were hosting a pageant for residents at the time of the theft and that the public was encouraged to attend to spend time with residents.

"These three individuals took advantage of the situation and the event," the sheriff's office wrote.

The three are even accused of entering a vehicle outside the nursing home before even walking into the location. Authorities believe they left in a silver or gray Nissan SUV.

Further surveillance video allegedly captured the three using the victim's debit and credit cards for large purchases at a Walmart in Bremen only a short time after the theft. Investigators believe they may be tied to an incident in Paulding County as well.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said numerous tips have already poured in since the original post about the crime. Now, it hopes the many new photos - and even security videos - of the women will help solve the case. Anyone with information on any of the three suspects is asked to call 911 or Carroll County investigator Tyler Williamson at 770-830-5916.

PHOTOS: Carroll County nursing home theft Carroll County nursing home theft suspects Carroll County nursing home theft suspects Carroll County nursing home theft suspects Carroll County nursing home theft suspects Carroll County nursing home theft suspects Carroll County nursing home theft suspects Carroll County nursing home theft suspects Carroll County nursing home theft suspects Carroll County nursing home theft suspects Carroll County nursing home theft suspects

MORE HEADLINES

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old