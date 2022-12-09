Tampa teacher accused of sexually battering student

Jamie Melton was charged with sexual battery, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Carrollwood Day School teacher accused of sexually battering a student.

Investigators recently learned of evidence against Jamie Melton, an English teacher at the school located on West Bearss Avenue, and arrested her Sunday on a charge of sexual battery, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Sunday.

The alleged incident reportedly happened earlier in the month.

"This woman was a trusted member of this community who was responsible for the education and well-being of students, instead she violated that trust," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

"As a parent, I am disgusted and hope she faces the full consequences of her actions."