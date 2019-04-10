PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The case against actress and former talk show host Stacey Dash has been dropped, the State Attorney's Office has confirmed.
Dash, known for her role in the 1995 movie "Clueless," was arrested for domestic abuse Sunday.
Pasco County deputies claim she got into an argument around 9:45 p.m. with a man and pushed and slapped him in the face.
According to the arrest report, the man was left with red scratch marks to his left upper arm.
Following an investigation, the attorney's office concluded the "facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time."
RELATED: 'I did a film called Clueless': Actress Stacey Dash arrested on domestic battery charges
RELATED: In Scotland, spanking is assault. In the U.S., doctors call it harmful.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida teen drowns after rescuing mom, child from strong current
- Hazmat team responds to suspicious bag at Tampa International Airport
- Oregon doctor says his sperm was improperly used to father at least 17 children
- Two restaurants in Jacksonville facing lawsuits because of Cyclospora outbreak
- Nurse accused of inappropriate conduct with dementia patient
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter