PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The case against actress and former talk show host Stacey Dash has been dropped, the State Attorney's Office has confirmed.

Dash, known for her role in the 1995 movie "Clueless," was arrested for domestic abuse Sunday.

Pasco County deputies claim she got into an argument around 9:45 p.m. with a man and pushed and slapped him in the face.

According to the arrest report, the man was left with red scratch marks to his left upper arm.

Following an investigation, the attorney's office concluded the "facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time."

