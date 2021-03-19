Police: Man crushed to death by car while trying to steal catalytic converter

This style of theft has been on the rise during the pandemic.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Police say a man was crushed to death by a car in California Wednesday while trying to steal its catalytic converter, CBS LA reports.

Officers say they responded to an auto repair lot to find a man dead underneath a Toyota Prius. It appeared that the man was trying to steal the catalytic converter out from under the car when the car jack failed and crushed him, according to police.

A catalytic converter is a device that sits underneath your vehicle and is used to control exhaust emissions and reduce toxic gases. It also contains precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium that can be sold for money.

In fact, police say the parts can be sold for a few hundred dollars apiece, but can cost vehicle owners more than $1,000 to replace.

Because of the potential for quick profit, catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise during the pandemic, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

"As the value of the precious metals contained within the catalytic converters continues to increase, so do the number of thefts of these devices. There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives investors towards these precious metals," David Glawe, NICB President and CEO said.

The NICB recommends installing an anti-theft device and parking in a safe, enclosed area if you can.

Click here for full list of ways to protect your car from catalytic converter theft.