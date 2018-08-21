FLORIDA -- An operations manager for a Catholic church and school in Osceola County has been arrested on charges of promoting child porn.

According to investigators, Mark Dewayne Cook, of Cape Canaveral, admitted he used his personal phone to log onto the Wi-Fi at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Saint Cloud, where he then used Skype to download child porn.

Cook faces two counts of promoting movie or photo sexual performance by a child.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case and asks anyone with information to call 407-348-2222.

