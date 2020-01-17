TAMPA, Fla. — Ring surveillance video caught a man breaking into a detached studio apartment and shed at a Tampa home, according to the Tampa police department.

Now they need your help identifying him.

Police say the man entered the homeowner's fenced backyard in the 100 block of S. Lincoln Ave before forcing his way into and staying overnight in the detached apartment on the homeowner's property.

The man also removed items valued at approximately $500, according to police.

The homeowner confronted the man before he took off.

Anyone who may have information about this man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. at 1-800-873-TIPS.

