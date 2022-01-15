Deputies: Central Florida Boy Scouts district executive charged with child molestation

He is being held at the Volusia County Jail.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida Boy Scouts district executive was arrested on charges of sexual battery and molestation of children, the Orange County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies say they were able to secure an arrest warrant for 51-year-old John Bruce Larsen and later bring him into custody.

Larsen is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age, two counts of sexual battery on a child 12 or older, younger than 18 and four counts of lewd molestation of a child under the age of 12.

While investigating, detectives reportedly found out Larsen is a district executive for the Central Florida Council Boy Scouts of America.

Detectives say they believe there could be more children involved because of the role Larsen held in the community.

