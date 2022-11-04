Chad Maydwell, 30, has been arrested and will be charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his 80-year-old grandmother, Juduth Maydwell.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man will be charged with capital murder after investigators said he admitted to killing his grandmother at her Cypress-area home on Saturday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the 16100 block of Golden Sands Drive, near the intersection of West and Telge roads, to perform a welfare check after family members said they found their 80-year-old grandmother dead in her home.

When authorities arrived, they said they found a sliding glass door had been broken and Juduth Maydwell dead on the living room floor. She appeared to have suffered a number of blunt force trauma injuries.

When investigators started talking to family members, they learned that the victim's 30-year-old grandson, Chad Maydwell, was wanted by the Grimes County Sheriff's Office in connection with the aggravated assault of his father that happened on March 7.

According to records, it's not Chad's first assault charge either. He was also convicted of assault on a family member in 2021 for a 2018 incident.

Neighbors reported seeing Chad's vehicle at Juduth's home on Friday.

The HCSO Warrants Unit took on the task of finding Chad and was able to locate him on Sunday morning in the 12700 block of Jarvis Road, just a few miles away from Juduth's home.

Authorities said he fled into a nearby wooded area but was apprehended a short time later with the help of a K-9 unit and helicopters.

Authorities said that when he was taken into custody, he admitted to assaulting his father and killing his grandmother.

Chad was booked into the Harris County Jail and will be charged with capital murder, according to HCSO authorities.