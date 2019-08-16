WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County judge this week threw out charges against a former bus driver in the fatal accident that killed 6-year-old Parkwood Elementary student Arlana Haynes.

According to an order filed Thursday, Judge Katherine Lumsden wrote that Shalita Harris’ lawyer filed a late motion on Tuesday to throw out her indictment.

The judge wrote that the motion was filed 11 days past the deadline she’d set for pre-trial motions. In her order, Lumsden scolded the defense lawyer, calling the blown deadline ‘inexcusable.’

The late filing, she said, left no time to argue and decide that motion before the Monday, Aug. 19 trial date. Lumsden wrote that her only alternative was to drop the charges against Harris.

This means prosecutors will send the case back to a grand jury and restart the process from scratch.

Friday morning, Chief Assistant District Attorney Erikka Williams says after the defense filed their motion to quash, lawyers discovered problems with the language in two of the charges on the original indictment. Williams says they didn’t match existing statute closely enough.

The only way to fix it, she says, is to correct the language and take the newly written charges back to a grand jury. She said, it’s not uncommon for this to happen.

CASE HISTORY

Harris was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, and failure to maintain for the Jan. 2018 accident.

In that accident, Haynes was ejected from the bus being driven by Harris. She was taken to the hospital, but her injuries were too severe and she died a day later.

Harris was then arrested and later indicted in May 2018.

Court documents allege she took a turn too fast on Forest Park Drive, which led to the crash.

At the time of the crash, the Houston County Board of Education released a statement saying their "thoughts and prayers" were with Arlana's family and that the "accident (was) still under investigation."

However, despite repeated requests, they never allowed a reporter to interview board leadership about what happened and what their investigation revealed.

RELATED: Arlana Haynes' family files wrongful-death suit against bus driver, Houston schools

David Dozier, the attorney who represents Arlana's mother Angelica Rose, said in Jan. 2019 that a civil suit was filed against the school board and that the two parties had reached a tentative settlement pending some final legal maneuvering.

He wouldn't release the amount of the settlement but said although the suit had been tentatively resolved, not all of the parents' concerns had been fully addressed.

