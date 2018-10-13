A Charlotte County firefighter who was accused of secretly recording his house sitter in the nude is in more legal problems after allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl and recording it without her knowledge, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

Perry Carter, 33, was charged Friday with unlawful sex with a minor and video voyeurism after investigators discovered digital files of him and the teen engaging in sexual activities.

Detectives spoke with the teen, who told them she had met Carter via social media and that they had sex in his Sarasota home. She told them she did not know she was being recorded.

He was arrested Oct. 5 on eight charges of video voyeurism. According to an affidavit, the victim, a 23-year-old woman, had been recorded on cameras hidden in the bathroom of the Carters' house while they were on vacation.

Carter's wife suspected he was having an affair and searched his cell phone and computer. On the computer, she found a file containing nude images and videos of the victim. She made copies of the data and gave it to the victim.

Deputies said they found 61 video clips of the victim taken by the hidden cameras.

Carter remains jailed on $28,500 bail.

According to WWSB, Carter was placed on administrative leave by Charlotte County Fire Rescue after his arrest.

