Charlotte County deputy killed in suspected drunk driving crash on I-75

A 30-year-old woman from Massachusetts was arrested and charged.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputy died from his injuries following a suspected drunk driving crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 75.

The law enforcement officer stopped his SUV in the northbound lanes south of U.S. 17 just before 9 p.m. after pulling over another driver on the highway, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

While the deputy, who was not named in the release, and the stopped driver stood on the shoulder, another SUV approached from behind.

Troopers say that vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Cassandra Smith of Lakeville, Massachusetts, veered from the left lane, crossed the center and right lanes and entered the shoulder.

The SUV crashed into the back of the deputy's SUV, which hit him and the other person.

The deputy was taken to ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda for treatment but died from his injuries, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a video message on Facebook.

Smith was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter following the crash.

"Please keep (the deputy's family) in your thoughts and prayers," Prummell said.

Sheriff Prummell confirms heartbreaking news about the loss of one of our deputies. Please pray for the family, friends, and all his law enforcement family who stand behind him. Additional updates will be available soon.

Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

