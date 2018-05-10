A Charlotte County firefighter planted a hidden camera in his bathroom to record the woman who was house-sitting for his family, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

Perry R. Carter, 34, was arrested Friday on eight charges of video voyeurism.

According to an affidavit, on Wednesday deputies were told the victim, a 23-year-old woman, had been recorded on a camera disguised as a speaker on a vanity countertop facing the shower in the master bedroom and bathroom.

The victim acted as a house-sitter between June 2-10 for Carter and his wife while they were on vacation.

Around Sept. 21, Carter's wife suspected he was having an affair and searched his cell phone and computer. On the computer, she found a file containing nude images and videos of the victim. She made copies of the data and gave it to the victim.

Deputies said they found 61 video clips of the victim taken by the hidden camera.

His bail was set at $28,000.

