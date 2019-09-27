A middle school secretary is accused of sending a video of herself masturbating to a 14-year-old boy.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Heather Matheison, 25, used Snapchat to send the video.
Deputies said Matheison works at Chasco Middle School in Port Richey.
Mattheison has been arrested.
