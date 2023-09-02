Police searching for man accused of robbing Tampa bank

The man reportedly drove away from the bank in a silver or light-colored vehicle.

TAMPA, Fla. — The hunt is on for a man accused of robbing a Tampa bank on Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

At around 1:48 p.m., a man passed a note to a teller at the Chase Bank on North Dale Mabry Highway and demanded the teller to give him money, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

The man then left the bank northbound in a silver or light-colored four-door compact sedan with an unknown amount of money, police say.

The accused bank robber was reportedly wearing a long-sleeved light-colored shirt, black hoodie, blue jeans, dark sunglasses, a tan hat and a white N95-style face mask during the incident.

He's described as about 5 feet tall, weighs about 135 to 145 pounds with a thin build and appears to be in his 50s.

There were no reported weapons used during the robbery.