Police searching for man accused of robbing Tampa bank

TAMPA, Fla. — The hunt is on for a man accused of robbing a Tampa bank on Saturday afternoon, authorities say.
At around 1:48 p.m., a man passed a note to a teller at the Chase Bank on North Dale Mabry Highway and demanded the teller to give him money, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
The man then left the bank northbound in a silver or light-colored four-door compact sedan with an unknown amount of money, police say.
The accused bank robber was reportedly wearing a long-sleeved light-colored shirt, black hoodie, blue jeans, dark sunglasses, a tan hat and a white N95-style face mask during the incident.
He's described as about 5 feet tall, weighs about 135 to 145 pounds with a thin build and appears to be in his 50s.
There were no reported weapons used during the robbery.
Authorities say the investigation of the bank robbery remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact TPD at 813-276-3200.