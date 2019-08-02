APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A vehicle chase ended Friday morning on US Highway 41.

Law enforcement used stop sticks to stop the car, which spun into the median on US Highway 41 near Apollo Beach Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office worked together to stop the car.

Hillsborough County deputies tell 10News the suspects in the car were wanted for a series of convenience store robberies, where a large amount of cigarettes were stolen.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office did not say how many arrests were made or who was arrested.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information Friday morning.

