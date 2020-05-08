'He will be charged to the fullest extent': Sheriff says of man charged with child's murder

Deputies said the child was found unconscious and covered in cuts and bruises.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A child died a day after Hillsborough County deputies say they found the kid covered in cuts and bruised. Now, the man who was responsible for the child's care is facing murder and child abuse charges, investigators say.

Deputies said, on July 19, they got a call about an unconscious child in Riverview. When deputies arrived, they say the child had cuts and bruises and was taken to the hospital. One day later, the child was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the child was in the care of David Vasquez Malave, 23. On Aug. 4, the sheriff's office said Malave was arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and murder in the first degree while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

"No child should ever have to suffer as this young victim did," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This should never happen. It's an unthinkable tragedy. I am absolutely horrified with the actions by this suspect, and he will be charged to the fullest extent of the law."

No bond has been set for Malave.

