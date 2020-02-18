PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A student at AMI Kids suffered a skull fracture while at school, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

On Feb. 13, detectives responded to All Children's Hospital for reports of possible child abuse. A 12-year-old boy was being treated for a skull fracture.

On Feb. 11, the child, whose name is not being released, was reported to be "acting out" during lunch at AMI Kids. A behavioral interventionist took the student to another room where a physical altercation occurred, according to detectives.

According to detectives, as a result of the altercation, the child started to vomit and it is believed that he lost consciousness on more than one occasion.

Police say the boy was left undisturbed and under adult supervision for approximately 90 minutes before another behavioral interventionist escorted the student to another room where he was again under the observation of various staff for approximately 30 minutes.

The student was then placed on a school bus to be taken home. Detectives said one of the behavioral specialists put a trash can on the bus in the event the student got sick and also rode the bus with the student, something that is not normally done, according to police.

The student was taken directly to his home where the behavioral interventionist released the student without making contact with the child's mother, police said.

The child was kept out of school on Feb. 12 as his mother thought that he was sick.

The next day, the mother, still unaware of the incident that occurred on Feb. 11, was concerned that her son was not getting better and decided to take him to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

The child was evaluated and it was determined he suffered a fractured skull, has two subdural hematomas and a brain bleed, according to detectives.

Police said it was learned that a behavioral interventionist attempted to take the student down during the altercation using an arm-bar. However, the end result was the student being slammed on his head, according to police.

The behavioral interventionist weighs about 300 pounds and the student 100 pounds, police said.

On Monday, Jarvis West, 28, of Pinellas Park, was arrested. West has been charged with failure to report child neglect and neglect of a child resulting in great bodily harm.

Police said West is not the person who injured the child and was charged because he was the supervisor of the day.

The total time from injury to transport home was in excess of two hours, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter