CLEARWATER, Fla. — A six-month-old boy is in serious but stable condition suffering from multiple brain bleeds.

The child's mother, Paola Perez, 21, is under arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office began their investigation on Oct. 22 when the child was admitted to the hospital.

Detectives say paramedics transported the child to the hospital after a family friend noticed the child vomited, was crying excessively, and was stiff and shaking in his sleep.

Doctors said the child had substantial hemorrhaging on the brain with different stages of healing indicating multiple traumatic incidents, including a fresh hemorrhage.

On Thursday, Perez was interviewed by detectives and they say she admitted to getting frustrated with the child and on at least two occasions forcefully grabbed the child causing his head to jerk back and forth multiple times without head support.

