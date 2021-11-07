Child hit by car July 4 home from hospital on 5th birthday

"I'm happy he's better. He's walking, talking, doing everything he usually does," his mother, Aliasha Harris said.

LULING, La. — A child is now home from the hospital a week after he was hit by a car while popping fireworks in St. Charles Parish. The driver who hit him still hasn't been found, but Sunday his family focused on his recovery and celebrating his fifth birthday.

Latrell Hutchinson Jr., who goes by Mesyah, was all smiles Sunday as he turned five years old. The happy birthday balloons outside his home on Paul Fredrick Street in Luling were bundled with 'feel better' balloons as Mesyah is still recovering after being hit by a car one week ago.

"I'm happy he's better. He's walking, talking, doing everything he usually does," his mother, Aliasha Harris said.

Just before 10 p.m. July 4, Harris said Mesyah was outside their home popping fireworks with family when an SUV speeding down the road hit him, according to his mother.

"The speed limit is 25 and he had to be doing way faster than that and he just hit my son. Like my son was underneath the car and the police said if it was a little more to the right, my child could have lost his life," Harris said.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said the driver of that SUV initially stopped, but one week later, they still have not identified the person and are asking the public to help.

"I guess when he seen us go to the hospital, he made a left turn and just left," Harris said.

Sunday afternoon, Mesyah's friends and family welcomed him home from the hospital and wished him a happy birthday with a drive-by parade. They sang happy birthday and handed him gifts and even some cash.

He spent almost a full week at children's hospital with scrapes and facial fractures, a fractured shoulder, plus a cut liver. His parents are thankful it wasn't worse. Mesyah is expected to make a full recovery.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the driver who hit the child. If you have any information, you can contact Corporal Bobby McNulty at 985-783-6807 or the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office Traffic Division. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. You do not have to give your name and could receive up to $2,500.

More Stories: