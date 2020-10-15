Child molester serving life term killed in California prison

Deandre Austin was found unresponsive Wednesday evening in his cell at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, southeast of Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Corrections officials say an inmate serving a life sentence for child molesting has been killed at a Northern California state prison.

They said Thursday that his cellmate is considered the suspect. Deandre Austin was found unresponsive Wednesday evening in his cell at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, southeast of Sacramento.

The 46-year-old was serving a life term from Contra Costa County for rape, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under age 14 and related crimes. His cellmate, 29-year-old Rodney Jordan, is serving Los Angeles County sentences for burglary and robbery.