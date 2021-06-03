Couple arrested after 21-month-old overdoses on cocaine, Sarasota deputies say

The child, who is now more than 2 years old, has not been in the care of the couple since January, deputies said.

VENICE, Fla. — A Venice couple is charged with child neglect after the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a toddler in their care overdosed on cocaine.

Deputies were first dispatched just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 to a home on Park Road. Dispatchers said there was an unconscious 21-month-old child who wasn't breathing.

First responders say 33-year-old Kaitlyn Van Dorn told them the toddler picked an unknown object off the ground and put it in his mouth during a walk around the neighborhood. The 21-month-old began stumbling, went limp and lost consciousness, authorities said.

Emergency crews gave the toddler three doses of Naloxone, which allowed the child to wake up and become alert. The toddler later underwent tests at the hospital.

Deputies say Van Dorn told them the child had been using a teal bucket to pick up rocks in the neighborhood and may have picked up a needle cap. According to investigators, Van Dorn's partner, 34-year-old Blake Pavey, told them he wasn't on the walk but that he supported her story that the toddler must've ingested something around the neighborhood.

"Deputies searched the neighborhood and were unable to locate the drug paraphernalia or bucket," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release. "Deputies returned to Van Dorn’s home where she soon located the teal bucket behind a closed door and presented it to deputies. Inside the bucket was a silver spoon and tissue, both items consistent with the ingestion of narcotics."

In the months since, detectives have been investigating the situation with the Department of Children and Families.

"After several months of trying to obtain hospital medical records related to the child’s toxicity levels, detectives confirmed the child overdosed on cocaine," the sheriff's office wrote.

Warrants were issued for Van Dorn and Pavey on Saturday, leading to their arrests. Pavey has since been released on a $15,000 bond. Van Dorn was still in custody on Thursday. She was being held without bond on a charge of violation of probation.

