Man charged with 99 counts of child porn possession

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is charged with 99 counts of possession of child pornography after being arrested in Tampa.

Authorities say they arrested 29-year-old Allen Lee Graham on Monday.

His arrest followed the March 24 execution of a search warrant at a home on East Bougainvillea Avenue. Investigators say multiple devices were seized and forensically-examined, leading to him being taken into custody.