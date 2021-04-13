Man charged with 99 counts of child porn possession

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is charged with 99 counts of possession of child pornography after being arrested in Tampa.
Authorities say they arrested 29-year-old Allen Lee Graham on Monday.
His arrest followed the March 24 execution of a search warrant at a home on East Bougainvillea Avenue. Investigators say multiple devices were seized and forensically-examined, leading to him being taken into custody.
