x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Man charged with 99 counts of child porn possession

Multiple devices were seized during the course of the investigation.
Credit: Tampa Police Department
Allen Lee Graham MUG

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is charged with 99 counts of possession of child pornography after being arrested in Tampa.

Authorities say they arrested 29-year-old Allen Lee Graham on Monday.

His arrest followed the March 24 execution of a search warrant at a home on East Bougainvillea Avenue. Investigators say multiple devices were seized and forensically-examined, leading to him being taken into custody.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter