Deputies: 2 arrested out of Bradenton for sexually battering children and recording it

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two people were arrested and are now facing charges in connection to the sexual battery of children, a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office explains.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit with the sheriff's office received cyber tips on June 5 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child sexual abuse materials, namely photos, being sent through Facebook.

The photos were verified as being child exploitation material which led detectives to figure out the address from where they were being sent.

An investigation reportedly revealed that 24-year-old Nicholas Bassler Jr. and 24-year-old Sierra Campany, who live in the same Bradenton home, were involved.

While continuing to investigate, detectives first made contact with the two in September after building probable cause for a search warrant.

Multiple electronics were taken including the tablet listed in the cyber tip after the warrant was served.

"Forensics on their electronic devices found numerous exploitation images and videos showing both Bassler and Campany performing sex acts on children," the sheriff's office explains in the release.

Detectives are aware of three victims so far with ages ranging from 10 months to 10 years old – but there could be more.

Both Bassler and Campany reportedly confessed to the crimes and were arrested. They are both facing charges of capital sexual battery along with possession, transmission and production of child pornography.

Anyone who believes a child made contact with either of the two arrested is told to contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children detectives at 941-747-3011, ext. 2522.

The investigation into the crimes is ongoing at this time.