Former child protective investigator arrested in Pasco County

The individual is accused of falsifying reports.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says a former child protective investigator has been arrested for falsifying reports.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday in New Port Richey. A spokesperson for the agency said no additional information would be released before the event.

Pasco is one of seven contracted Florida sheriff's offices that investigates child abuse reports that are made to the Florida Abuse Hotline.

