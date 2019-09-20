PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A former Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Child Protective Investigator has been arrested after being accused of falsifying records.

Taylor Martin, 26, made irregular entries with neighbors of families she investigated and fabricated the interviews on three separate cases, according to the sheriff's office.

None of the children suffered harm due to the misconduct, the sheriff's office confirmed with a follow-up investigation.

Martin admitted to falsifying the records after she came back from vacation and was confronted by supervisors, deputies say.

She was arrested and fired around noon Friday. She faces three felony counts of falsifying records.

She was sent to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

