CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Detectives have arrested a 36-year-old man, who is accused of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Detectives say they began investigating after a family member of the girl called law enforcement.

Detectives say the abuse occurred from October 2019 until February 2020.

Nicholas Cocola was arrested on Monday and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

Detectives say he denied all allegations of sexual abuse. Cocola agreed to provide samples of his fingernails and a buccal swab for his DNA.

According to deputies, a laboratory report for DNA analysis revealed Cocola's DNA was present on the victim's private area.

