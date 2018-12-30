A child is in critical condition after being shot in the face Sunday while in the car at a fast food chain.

The child was with his mother at the drive-thru when he somehow got a hold of a .45 semi-automatic handgun and shot himself in the face, Randleman Police chief confirms.

Randolph County EMS says they received a 911 call about the incident from the Wendy's on High Point Street around 12:49 pm

The child is at Wake Forest Baptist in critical condition.

Officers haven't said who the owner of the gun is.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users