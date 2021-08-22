Tampa police searching for car that shot into another, killing 4-year-old girl

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died, police report.

TAMPA, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old girl dead Sunday evening in Tampa.

Around 9:30 p.m., Tampa police responded to E. Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street. Police say a person shot at a vehicle while it was traveling along E. Hillsborough and a bullet struck the child inside of the car.

At this time, police do not believe the shooting to be random.

During a news conference Monday, police said a woman was driving her car when another car following her drove up next to her and began firing shots into the woman's car. The woman driving ultimately crashed into a pole and saw that her child had been struck by the gunshots.

Surveillance video in the area shows a dark-colored car following behind the silver sedan the woman was driving, authorities say.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke during Monday's news conference calling for the public to "stop the violence."

Witnesses told 10 Tampa Bay they heard gunfire in the area. News crews also observed the car that crashed into a pole at the scene of the crime.

Officers marked off six blocks near where the shooting took place. Drivers in the area were asked to avoid streets between 40th Street and 46th at E. Hillsborough.

As of early Monday morning, police say all eastbound lanes of E. Hillsborough are clear. One westbound lane of E. Hillsborough had been closed with TECO crews repairing a utility pole.

The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in helping them identify the dark-colored car in the video.