7-year-old shot, killed on Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA, Florida — A 7-year-old child was shot and killed after an altercation between two groups led to gunfire, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Police responded at around 9 p.m. to the Courtney Campbell Causeway near the boat ramp. A 7-year-old child was taken to a local hospital where they later died, authorities said.

Based on the investigation, police say an altercation between two groups escalated and a shooting happened thereafter. In addition to the child, another man was shot in the hand but is expected to be OK.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested."

At this time, traffic is being funneled out of the area as police investigate the shooting. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.