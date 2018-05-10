ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Have you seen this man?

He has oval-shaped eyes, a large nose and a heavy frown.

An 8-year-old St. Petersburg boy drew a sketch of him after his parents' car was burglarized in front of their home.

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies say an unidentified person got into several unlocked vehicles in the boy's neighborhood. But, since they haven't figure out who did it yet, the young boy wanted to help.

So, he drew his own wanted poster. It even includes a fingerprint comparison!

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank this future deputy for assisting us with our investigation," the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office wrote.

If you're worried the sketch leaves something to be desired, consider how a widely-mocked sketch that looked like a Muppet actually helped arrest a Texas robbery suspect in 2014.

10News has reached out to deputies for more information, so we can provide you with a neighborhood and approximate time of the St. Pete thefts. In the meantime, keep an eye out for the man in the sketch.

If you see him, call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200, or click here to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip online.

