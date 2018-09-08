TAMPA, Fla. – The attorney for singer Chris Brown entered a written plea of not guilty to a felony battery charge in Hillsborough County Court.

The 29-year-old singer waived his appearance and did not appear in court on Thursday morning.

Brown's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Last month's arrest stems from an incident April 17, 2017, in which Brown is accused of punching a photographer at Aja Channelside in Tampa, police said. No arrests were made at the time.

