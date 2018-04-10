TAMPA, Fla. – Singer Chris Brown will not appear Thursday morning in Hillsborough County court, but his lawyers are expected to speak on his behalf.

The 29-year-old singer is facing a felony battery charge. Brown's attorneys entered a not guilty plea in August.

Brown's arrest in July 2018 stems from an incident April 17, 2017, in which Brown is accused of punching a photographer at Aja Channelside in Tampa, police said. No arrests were made at the time.

The photographer told police he was hired to take pictures of the event at the nightclub. Brown was sitting near him and Brown motioned for him to move away. The photographer told police he moved away, and that he told Brown he was hired to take pictures of the crowd.

Witnesses said Brown then approached the photographer and punched his upper lip before leaving the nightclub, according to the police.

Tampa police sent the case to the State Attorney's Office, who issued a warrant on Aug. 11, 2017.

Brown's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

