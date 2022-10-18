Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office

His mother called for help, saying her son was armed with a knife and wanted police to shoot him, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

He, too, reportedly told his mother he wished to have law enforcement shoot at him.

Responding deputies saw Christopher Kelly, 38, in the home's garage and "acting erratic," the sheriff's office said. For more than an hour, they asked him to put the knife down but he refused.

Kelly eventually walked out of the garage and into the side yard, where deputies fired bean bags at him. The bags, however, "had little effect," the agency claimed. After running toward two deputies while holding the knife, and still refusing to drop the weapon, the law enforcement officers were in fear for their lives — prompting one to shoot Kelly, the sheriff's office said.

Kelly's armed was grazed by the bullet; he was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked in jail. He faces two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and a count of resisting arrest without violence, online jail records show.

Deputy Nicole Jones, who has been with the sheriff's office since January 2021, is on standard non-disciplinary relief of duty following the shooting, the agency said.