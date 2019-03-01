An 84-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was kidnapped during an armed robbery turned crime spree on Wednesday.

Louis Reese was allegedly kidnapped off Stern Drive South in Mayport in an armed robbery turned car chase. According to a Facebook post made by a friend, he was a deacon at Oak Harbor Church and a devoted follower of Christ.

In the same post, his friend asks for prayers, stating that Reese is recovering from multiple broken bones all over his body and collapsed lungs.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the robbery, kidnapping and auto theft began around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Lucky Charms Arcade near the corner of Old Mayport Road and A1A.

The suspect fled the business, but police were able to track him down to the 900 block of Stern Drive South with help of citizen tips from the area.

It was in this area that police say the suspect ran inside a home and kidnapped Reese while stealing his car.

TIMELINE RECAP

2:08 Lucky Charms Arcade on Mayport Road reported a suspect in his 20s robbing business at gunpoint. The complainant was watching a remote live feed of the business after employee texted concerns about the suspect’s conduct. Suspect locked another patron in the bathroom and had employee empty cash into a backpack

2:15 Suspect ran out of business

2:34 Suspect left a home near Stern Drive South, after kidnapping the home’s resident, and stealing a vehicle belonging to the victim

2:37 Suspect intentionally rammed a JSO officer standing on side of Mayport Road near Wonderwood

2:40 Second officer injured as he attempted “vehicle intervention tactic” on Atlantic near Kernan

2:45 Successful vehicle intervention performed by K9 Officer. Car crashed into JEA pole, car caught on fire with wires down on it. Suspect, kidnap victim and two injured officers all transported to hospital.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.