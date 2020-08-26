Cincinnati Bengals player arrested while searching for missing father in Florida

Mackensie Alexander went back to South Florida to look for his father, who went missing Monday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been charged with misdemeanor battery after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after returning to Florida to help search for his missing father.

Alexander and another man were arrested by Collier County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night, not long after Alexander arrived in southwest Florida where he grew up and his family still lives in the small farming community of Immokalee.

Alexander's father, Jean Alexandre, disappeared Monday while allegedly on a berry picking trip with another man. Deputies would not say whether the man Alexander allegedly beat is the same man last known to be with his father.

