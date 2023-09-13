Shoppers could buy meth, fentanyl from this Florida Circle K, police claim

Joanne Faulkner is believed to have sold fentanyl that caused multiple non-fatal drug overdoes in the area surrounding.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A 48-year-old west Florida woman was arrested after being accused of selling fentanyl and methanogetamies while at work.

Joanne Faulkner is believed to have sold fentanyl from inside Circle K while on the clock that caused multiple non-fatal drug overdoses in the nearby area, Fort Walkton Beach Police wrote in a news release.

Police claimed an investigation led detectives to Faulkner's place of work, located at 65 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, where they conducted a search warrant on Sept. 9 and found 16 individual bags: eight containing fentanyl and the other eight containing meth.