Man arrested for Christmas Eve crash that killed 3 women in Citrus County

Phillip Sawhill was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

INVERNESS, Fla. — A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Christmas Eve crash that killed three women.

Phillip Sawhill faces three counts of vehicular homicide for the crash that happened Dec. 24, 2019, on County Road 581 just south of East Amy Lane in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Sawhill passed several cars in his Toyota SUV in a no-passing zone, which led to him crashing head-on into another car. The driver and two passengers in the car died at the scene of the crash.

They were identified as three women: 62-year-old Amalia Gomara, 85-year-old Nilda Cordovi and 86-year-old Clara Gorrin.

Sawhill was left with serious injuries.

The drivers who were passed by Sawhill stopped to help everyone involved in the crash, the FHP said.

What other people are reading right now: